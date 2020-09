Bryant went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-8 win over the White Sox.

Bryant finishes the regular season with home runs in consecutive games, which lends some optimism that he can put a tough campaign behind him and have a productive postseason. The 28-year-old hit four home runs in 34 games during the shortened season to go along with a .644 OPS, which was easily the worst mark of his six-year MLB career.