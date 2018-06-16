Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers, drives in four

Bryant went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Bryant hit a two-run homer -- his ninth of the year -- off Michael Wacha in the third inning. The multi-hit performance came after a stretch of four games in which Bryant went hitless, and his home run was the first he's hit since May 14. Nonetheless the third baseman is slashing a healthy .285/.391/.494 with 18 doubles, 33 RBI and 37 runs scored.