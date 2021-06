Bryant went 2-for-4 with a triple, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres.

Bryant extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his third-inning triple, then added his 12th home run of the season in the fifth for good measure. The 2016 National League MVP is playing at an MVP level this season, as he's now slashing .324/.406/.611 with 36 RBI and 36 runs scored through 50 games.