Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers first spring at-bat

Bryant went 2-for-2 with a home run in his spring debut in Saturday's win over the Brewers. Bryant has scrapped the two-handed swing that he used last summer to alleviate discomfort in his left shoulder, MLB.com reports.

Bryant hit a home run in his first at-bat, which should help alleviate concerns about the sore left shoulder that limited him last season. It looks like he's back to full strength, but we'll need to watch how his shoulder holds up with regular playing time again.