Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers in first game back

Bryant went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

It was Bryant's first game since June 22 after landing on the disabled list with a shoulder ailment, and he wasted little time making his presence felt with his 10th homer of the season. Though he seemed to get through the tilt okay, the 26-year-old may be eased back into action over the remainder of the week with the All-Star break right around the corner.