Bryant went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and a strikeout in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

Bryant put the Cubs on the board with his solo blast in the top of the first inning, and he provided the team with some insurance in the top of the ninth. The 29-year-old is now slashing .320/.405/.604 with 11 home runs, 33 runs and 32 RBI this season.