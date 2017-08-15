Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers in rout of Reds

Bryant went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Monday's win over Cincinnati.

While this was just the fourth home run since the All-Star break for Bryant, it was also his second in consecutive games, and he might finally be past the finger sprain he suffered July 19. It'll take a huge stretch drive to match last season's numbers, but Bryant is still posting excellent fantasy marks with a .296/.407/.539 slash line, 22 homers, 54 RBI and 77 runs for the campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast