Cubs' Kris Bryant: Homers in rout of Reds
Bryant went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Monday's win over Cincinnati.
While this was just the fourth home run since the All-Star break for Bryant, it was also his second in consecutive games, and he might finally be past the finger sprain he suffered July 19. It'll take a huge stretch drive to match last season's numbers, but Bryant is still posting excellent fantasy marks with a .296/.407/.539 slash line, 22 homers, 54 RBI and 77 runs for the campaign.
