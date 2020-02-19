Cubs' Kris Bryant: In mix for leadoff gig

Bryant could be deployed as the Cubs' leadoff hitter after he told manager David Ross on Wednesday that he's willing to fill the opening atop the lineup, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Though he's endured a fairly turbulent offseason in which he's been the subject of trade rumors, Bryant reaffirmed his commitment to the Cubs upon reporting to camp this week and informed Ross he was willing to do what's best for the team. To that end, Bryant -- who has most commonly hit second or third the past five seasons -- tossed his name into consideration for leadoff duties. The top of the order was major trouble spot in 2019 for the Cubs, who ranked last in majors with a .294 on-base percentage out of the lineup slot. The owner of a career .385 on-base percentage, Bryant would provide an obvious upgrade, though fantasy managers should bear in mind that the leadoff assignment would likely result in him exchanging more RBI for runs. At this stage, Ross hasn't formally committed to Bryant as the club's leadoff hitter, but expect the 28-year-old to at least get a long look as a table setter during Cactus League play.