Cubs' Kris Bryant: In Wednesday's lineup
Bryant (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL and will start at third base Wednesday against San Francisco.
Bryant will bat third in the order. He recently played in a couple rehab games with Double-A Tennessee and didn't experience any issues, giving manager Joe Maddon the confidence to bring his third baseman back into the fold. With the Cubs having a scheduled off day Thursday, Bryant will receive a little additional rest prior to a three-game set in San Diego to close out the first half of the 2018 campaign.
