Cubs' manager David Ross said Saturday that Bryant (wrist) remains day-to-day and that there is currently no plan to place him on the injured list, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bryant has been held out for five consecutive games as a result of his wrist issue although he has been continually rehabbing throughout the process. Bryant took light swings Friday and has been getting daily treatment on his wrist. There is still no clear-cut timetable for his return but the fact that he's not likely for a trip to the injured list is encouraging for his outlook.