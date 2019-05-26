Cubs' Kris Bryant: Leaves early with upper-body injury

Bryant was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds in the sixth inning after colliding with teammate Jason Heyward in the outfield, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs haven't offered specifics on Bryant's early exit, but he was spotted rubbing his forehead after his upper body slammed into Heyward's torso. Albert Almora entered the game in place of Bryant, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout after reaching base in 32 of his previous 34 games.