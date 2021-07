Manager David Ross said Bryant (hamstring) isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant was removed from Tuesday's win over the Cardinals with right hamstring fatigue, and it appears he'll receive at least one day off due to the issue. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, though the Cubs won't be taking any chances with their prime trade chip as the deadline on the horizon at the end of July.