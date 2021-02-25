Chicago manager David Ross said Bryant is fully healthy and has looked good taking batting practice early in spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Managers usually speak glowingly of their players this time of year, but it's at least good to hear that Bryant seems healthy. A variety of injuries limited him to just 34 of the team's 60 games last season, and the former MVP posted a career-worst .644 OPS. There's still plenty of talent in that bat, making Bryant a definite bounceback candidate in 2021 if he stays on the field.