Cubs' Kris Bryant: Loses grievance

Bryant (ankle) lost his grievance against the Cubs in which he sought an additional year of service time, meaning he won't become a free agent until after the 2021 season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The ruling will go through final reviews before being officially announced within the next week, but Bryant will ultimately remain under club control for two more seasons after an arbitrator determined the Cubs didn't violate service-time rules when they summoned the third baseman to the majors April 17, 2015, one day after he would have accrued a full year of service time. With Bryant's free-agency status now established, the Cubs should now yield a greater return in any potential trade if they decide to make the 2016 NL MVP available, given that his contract is no longer set to expire next winter. Bryant will make $18.6 million in 2020 before entering salary arbitration for a final time in 2021.