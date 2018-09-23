Cubs' Kris Bryant: May get another day off
Bryant (shoulder) might be held out for another day, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bryant was held out of Sunday's series finale due to left shoulder fatigue, and manager Joe Maddon could rest Bryant for Monday as a precaution. If Bryant doesn't play, David Bote will likely pick up the start at the hot corner. The Cubs are slated to begin a three-game series with the Pirates on Monday.
