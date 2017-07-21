Cubs' Kris Bryant: May miss Cardinals series
Bryant (finger) could be out the rest of the weekend, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Although nothing is for certain at this point, it remains a possibility that manager Joe Maddon shuts Bryant down for the entirety of the series against St. Louis after he jammed his ring finger during Wednesday's contest. Bryant should still be considered day-to-day until the Cubs release more information on the third baseman, but he was replaced in the lineup by Javier Baez for Friday's opener.
