Cubs' Kris Bryant: May not return until Friday

Manager Joe Maddon said the club could wait to activate Bryant (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list until Friday, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.

There's still a strong possibility that Bryant will be back in action for Wednesday's series finale against Detroit, but with a scheduled off day Thursday, the Cubs may choose to exercise a little more caution with their star third baseman. Bryant will participate in a workout Tuesday, which will help determine the club's course of action.