Cubs' Kris Bryant: May return Wednesday

Bryant (shoulder) is heading to San Francisco on Tuesday night and may be able to play Wednesday's series finale against the Giants, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bryant played a pair of rehab games at Double-A Tennessee Monday and Tuesday, and apparently is all set to rejoin the Cubs. The team could opt to give the 26-year-old an additional day and activate him for the start of the series in San Diego on Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising in the slightest to see him return to the Cubs' lineup Wednesday.