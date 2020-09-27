Bryant went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the White Sox.

This has been a season to forget for Bryant; Saturday's homer was his third all year and he still has just a .619 OPS. He recently missed a stretch of time with oblique tightness and spent some time on the IL earlier this year with left finger and wrist soreness. The 28-year-old had a mere five RBI in 138 plate appearance coming into Saturday's game, and his struggles raise further questions about his future with the Cubs heading into his final year of arbitration eligibility.