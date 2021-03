Bryant is batting .222 with a .641 OPS and no home runs through eight Cactus League games so far.

Bryant's spring to date has been very similar to his 2020 Cactus League performance, when he posted a .641 OPS and no homers across 13 games. The 29-year-old would go on to have a down season last year, so the hope is history doesn't repeat itself in 2021. The good news is Bryant seems to be healthy currently after dealing with a handful of injuries in 2020.