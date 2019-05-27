Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not in concussion protocol

Bryant (upper body) is not yet under concussion protocol, but evaluations for his injury are still ongoing, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Certain word on Bryant's status is still not available after he left Sunday's action following a collision with Jason Heyward. There will likely be no formal diagnosis until all testing is complete. However, Bryant is out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Astros.

