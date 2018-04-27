Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not in Friday's lineup
Bryant (head) remains out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Friday.
Bryant will sit for a fourth straight game, though there appears to be some optimism that he will be back in the lineup Saturday. In his place, David Bote will start at third base and bat fifth. It's possible that Bryant will be available off the bench during Friday's tilt as a pinch hitter.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?