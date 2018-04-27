Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not in Friday's lineup

Bryant (head) remains out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Friday.

Bryant will sit for a fourth straight game, though there appears to be some optimism that he will be back in the lineup Saturday. In his place, David Bote will start at third base and bat fifth. It's possible that Bryant will be available off the bench during Friday's tilt as a pinch hitter.

