Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not in Friday's lineup

Bryant is expected to test his shoulder in a pre-game workout prior to Friday's series opener to determine if he's ready to return from the DL. There's a chance he could be inserted into the lineup but considering the Cubs have been fairly patient with his injury thus far, it seems more likely that he will be available off the bench if reinstated before the first pitch. Look for an update on his status in the coming hours.