Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not in Saturday's lineup

Bryant (shoulder) is not in the lineup against the Reds on Saturday.

It appears as though Bryant will remain on the 10-day disabled list after being left out of the starting nine yet again. Following Bryant's batting practice session prior to Friday's game, Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein stated that the third baseman may head to Triple-A Iowa for a quick rehab assignment instead of returning to the fold upon his activation. Look for another update from manager Joe Maddon in the coming hours.