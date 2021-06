Bryant is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Bryant looked to be getting back to vintage form in the first two months of the season, hitting .324/.406/.611 with 12 homers in 50 games through the end of May. In 23 games through the end of June, however, he's hit just .114/.205/.241 with three homers. He'll get a day to clear his head, with Eric Sogard starting at third base.