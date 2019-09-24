Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Bryant (ankle) will sit Tuesday against the Pirates.

Bryant sprained his ankle on a wet base in Sunday's contest and will sit for at least one game. It's not clear when he's expected to return, but with the Cubs nearly eliminated from the playoff race, it's possible he winds up getting shut down for the year. Ian Happ starts at third base in his absence.

