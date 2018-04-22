Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not showing signs of concussion
Bryant (head) didn't show any concussion symptoms after being hit by a pitch Sunday against the Rockies, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bryant will continue to be evaluated, but the results of the team's initial examination are promising. Bryant's sunglasses left a cut above his left eye after he was struck by the pitch, but there doesn't seem to be much concern over the laceration. While the Cubs will likely be cautious with the star third baseman, Bryant may be able to avoid an extended absence.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...