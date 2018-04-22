Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not showing signs of concussion

Bryant (head) didn't show any concussion symptoms after being hit by a pitch Sunday against the Rockies, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bryant will continue to be evaluated, but the results of the team's initial examination are promising. Bryant's sunglasses left a cut above his left eye after he was struck by the pitch, but there doesn't seem to be much concern over the laceration. While the Cubs will likely be cautious with the star third baseman, Bryant may be able to avoid an extended absence.