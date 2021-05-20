site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bryant isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Bryant had gone 4-for-11 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts in the first three games of the series. David Bote will take over at third base and bat fifth.
