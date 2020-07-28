Bryant isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Bryant reached base twice and scored twice in Monday's win against the Reds, but he'll get the day off Tuesday after going 1-for-17 with eight strikeouts to begin the year. David Bote will start at third base Tuesday, batting seventh.
