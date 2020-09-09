site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bryant isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Reds.
Bryant has largely struggled at the plate this season, and he'll get a day off after striking out three times Tuesday. David Bote will take over at third base.
