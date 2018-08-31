Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not yet back Friday

Bryant (shoulder) has not returned to start Friday against the Phillies.

There had been speculation that Bryant would be activated either Friday or Saturday. There haven't been any recent reports of a setback, so it's likely the case that the Cubs have simply preferred to give him one more day. That allows the team to activate him after rosters expand, so they won't have to send anyone down in a corresponding move. David Bote will make at least one more start at third base while the Cubs await Bryant's return.

