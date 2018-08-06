Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not yet swinging
Bryant (shoulder) acknowledged Sunday that he's uncertain when he'll be ready to swing a bat again, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports. 'Just strengthening [the left shoulder] and going through what the trainers are recommending," Bryant said, regarding his current place in the rehab process. "I'm feeling pretty good. Time to recover is only going to help. They haven't really talked about [a rehab stint]. We're just trying to be smart about it, and I think it's something we can really knock out."
Initially projected for a brief absence when he hit the disabled list for the second time this season due to inflammation in the shoulder, Bryant has now reached the two-week mark in his recovery and there's still no definitive return date in sight. Until Bryant is able to take dry swings and hit off a tee, the Cubs won't even map out a rehab assignment for the 2016 NL MVP, making it unlikely that he'll be activated from the DL until at least mid-to-late August. Bryant's ongoing absence will continue to result in more opportunities for veteran utility man Ben Zobrist and rookie infielder David Bote.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...