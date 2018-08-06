Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not yet swinging

Bryant (shoulder) acknowledged Sunday that he's uncertain when he'll be ready to swing a bat again, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports. 'Just strengthening [the left shoulder] and going through what the trainers are recommending," Bryant said, regarding his current place in the rehab process. "I'm feeling pretty good. Time to recover is only going to help. They haven't really talked about [a rehab stint]. We're just trying to be smart about it, and I think it's something we can really knock out."

Initially projected for a brief absence when he hit the disabled list for the second time this season due to inflammation in the shoulder, Bryant has now reached the two-week mark in his recovery and there's still no definitive return date in sight. Until Bryant is able to take dry swings and hit off a tee, the Cubs won't even map out a rehab assignment for the 2016 NL MVP, making it unlikely that he'll be activated from the DL until at least mid-to-late August. Bryant's ongoing absence will continue to result in more opportunities for veteran utility man Ben Zobrist and rookie infielder David Bote.