Cubs' Kris Bryant: Nursing sore knee

Bryant has a sore right knee and is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant exited the game July 24 with right knee soreness and will sit the series finale to rest the injury. The 27-year-old didn't miss a contest after sustaining the injury and manager Joe Maddon indicated he could have played Sunday, but he'll receive the day off with the team not having a scheduled off day until August 12.