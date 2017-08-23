Cubs' Kris Bryant: Out as planned Wednesday
Bryant (hand) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As expected, Bryant is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game. Bryant's hand was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's outing, and the team wants to avoid aggravating the star third baseman's injury. With Bryant out, Tommy La Stella will head out to the hot corner.
