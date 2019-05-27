Cubs' Kris Bryant: Out of lineup

Bryant (upper body) is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros.

Though Bryant traveled with the team, he is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros after colliding with teammate Jason Heyward in Sunday's action against the Reds. There's no update on his status, though his next chance to return to the lineup will be Tuesday as the Cubs continue their series against the Astros.

