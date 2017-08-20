Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Out of Sunday's lineup

Bryant is out of Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

This is a rare day off for Bryant, who has started the last 27 games, hitting .337/.408/.558 with four home runs in 104 at-bats over that span. Tommy La Stella will start at third base and hit sixth against righty Marco Estrada.

