Cubs' Kris Bryant: Out with illness
Bryant will miss Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners with an illness, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Bryant was originally slated to bat second but was scratched from the lineup. There is little reason to believe this is a serious issue, so the third baseman should be good to go within a few days.
More News
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Sets first-year arb record•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Another day off Friday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits, home run Monday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects two more hits Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Delivers winning home run Thursday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...