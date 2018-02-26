Cubs' Kris Bryant: Out with illness

Bryant will miss Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners with an illness, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Bryant was originally slated to bat second but was scratched from the lineup. There is little reason to believe this is a serious issue, so the third baseman should be good to go within a few days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    Game On