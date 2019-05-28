Cubs' Kris Bryant: Partakes in fielding drills

Bryant (upper body) was spotted taking ground balls prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bryant remains out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's showdown, but it's good to see him participating in baseball activities following Sunday's collision. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday in the series finale, though the team has yet to reveal when they expect the slugger back in action.

