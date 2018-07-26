Cubs' Kris Bryant: Placed on disabled list

Bryant was put on the 10-day DL retroactive to Tuesday due to left shoulder inflammation.

Bryant will be eligible to return Aug. 4 against the Padres. Manager Joe Maddon hinted at a possible disabled list stint prior to Wednesday's game and it's since become apparent that Bryant will need additional time off after returning from the DL on July 11. That initial trip on the shelf came after he complained of shoulder discomfort in June and wound up missing 16 games. The Cubs have yet to offer up a timetable for his eventual return, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss around the same amount of time. In a corresponding move, David Bote was called up from Triple-A Iowa.

