Cubs' Kris Bryant: Placed on disabled list

The Cubs placed Bryant (shoulder) on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to June 23, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bryant's sore shoulder was not showing the desired improvement, so the Cubs decided to place him on the disabled list in order to give him ample recovery time without taking up a roster spot. The Cubs have used several players at third base in Bryant's absence and likely will continue to do so. With Bryant's placement on the disabled list backdated, he will be eligible to rejoin the Cubs on July 3.