Bryant went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Reds.

Bryant has been rolling lately with four home runs in his last six games, giving him a team-high nine long balls for the season. The 29-year-old started this game in left field with Joc Pederson (wrist) on the injured list and ended up shifting to center when Ian Happ (head) left the contest following an outfield collision. Bryant is of course usually stationed at third base, but it looks like he could play more in the outfield in the short term due to Chicago's injury situation.