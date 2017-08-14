Cubs' Kris Bryant: Productive at plate Sunday
Bryant went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Bryant now has three straight three-hit games, and he's collected two doubles, a home run and four RBI in that stretch. He acknowledged over the weekend that a finger sprain suffered July 19 is still bothering him and that he's been receiving daily treatment to manage swelling. However, it doesn't look like the issue is slowing him down too much, as Bryant has a .294/.405/.530 slash line, which is similar to the line from his 2016 MVP season.
