Cubs' Kris Bryant: Productive at the plate Saturday

Bryant went 3-for-3 with two walks, a triple and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Bryant showcased his power, speed and plate discipline in a great performance. The 26-year-old slugger is now batting .364 with a 1.197 OPS, and he should continue to be one of the best offensive options in all fantasy formats.

