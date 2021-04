Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 4-3, 10-inning win over the Mets.

Bryant was caught trying to steal second base in the contest, but otherwise it was a productive night for the 29-year-old, who made his second straight start in right field in place of the slumping Jason Heyward. Bryant has been heating up after a slow start of his own, and he's been able to bump his OPS up to .997, which would actually be the best mark of his MLB career if it holds up.