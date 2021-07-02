Bryant (side) is starting in center field and batting fifth in Friday's game against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bryant returns to the lineup after missing the last two games with side soreness. He'll also appear in center field for the 13th time this season. Coming into the year, Bryant had played center just 10 times total in his MLB career, but he certainly has the athleticism to field the position capably. Fantasy managers, meanwhile, are more interested in his 15 home runs and .847 OPS, which is up more than 200 points from 2020.