Bryant went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Batting cleanup in Sunday's series finale, Bryant had a productive day at the plate. The 29-year-old had a down year in 2020, posting a .206/.293/.351 slash line, but he also dealt with a variety of injuries as he played in 34 of Chicago's 60 games. If Bryant stays healthy, he could be in store for a bounceback 2021 campaign.