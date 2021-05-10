Bryant went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Bryant is off to a strong start at the plate, so it's not too surprising to see opposing pitchers approach him carefully, as evidenced by the two walks Sunday, Fantasy managers of course want the former MVP swinging the bat, but they can't complain about the nine home runs, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored and 1.047 OPS through 32 games. After a down 2020 campaign, Bryant has reestablished himself as an offensive force in the early going.