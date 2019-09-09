Cubs' Kris Bryant: Receives cortisone shot

Bryant (knee), who is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, received a cortisone shot Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bryant is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to manage his bothersome right knee. While it sounds like the issue could linger through the remainder of the season, there's hope that he'll rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday. David Bote is starting at the hot corner in his stead in Monday's series opener.