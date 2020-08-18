Bryant received an injection in his left wrist Tuesday that is expected to keep him sidelined at least two days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant has been banged up in recent games, and he'll be sidelined while his wrist heals. Manager David Ross is hopeful that he'll be able to return for the team's series opener against the White Sox on Friday, but the team will have to see how his wrist responds to the treatment. The 28-year-old carries a .594 OPS with two home runs, four RBI and 20 strikeouts through 16 games this season.