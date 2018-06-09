Cubs' Kris Bryant: Records three-hit day

Bryant went 3-for-4 during Friday's victory over the Pirates.

Bryant has demonstrated his ability to get on base of late, reaching safely in each of the last 10 games, although he's failed to homer since May 14 against Atlanta. Bryant is hitting .301 with eight home runs and 29 RBI through 54 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories